Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Krsnaa Diagnostics share: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Krsnaa Diagnostics share: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Premium
Krsnaa Diagnostics share price: One should buy this counter below 900 for 6 months target of 1370, say stock market experts. Photo: Courtesy company website
2 min read . 01:14 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Krsnaa Diagnostics share: Those who have Krsnaa Diagnostics share in their Demat Account are advised to hold the counter for next 6 months, say experts

Krsnaa Diagnostics share price had a tepid debut at Dalal Street as the leading B2B (business to business) diagnostics company stock got listed at near 5.4 per cent premium. However, the public issue managed to list in three figures. Stock market experts are of the opinion that company has robust business model and those who have this stock in their portfolio should hold the counter while those who want to buy the stock from open market should buy the stock below 900.

Highlighting the strong fundamentals of Krsnaa Diagnostics shares; Sneha Poddar, Research Analyst — Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the leading B2B diagnostic player, providing services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres Pan-India. It has a differentiated business model with leadership in PPP diagnostic space. Given its strong brand equity and pan-India presence, the company has the ability to turn around its financials and become profitable over long term once operating leverage kicks in with the further scaling of business. Thus it’s a long term play in comparison to other listed players in the market which are into B2C space with much strong financials."

Krsnaa Diagnostics share price target

Advising Krsnaa Diagnostics share holders to hold the counter; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Those who have Krsnaa Diagnostics share in their Demat Account are advised to hold the counter for next 6 months. It may go up to 1370 levels."

On his advice to those investors who missed to get Krsnaa Diagnostics shares during share allotment; Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "One should buy this counter below 900 for 6-month target of 1370. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at 800 while taking this position."

