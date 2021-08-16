Krsnaa Diagnostics share: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Highlighting the strong fundamentals of Krsnaa Diagnostics shares; Sneha Poddar, Research Analyst — Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the leading B2B diagnostic player, providing services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres Pan-India. It has a differentiated business model with leadership in PPP diagnostic space. Given its strong brand equity and pan-India presence, the company has the ability to turn around its financials and become profitable over long term once operating leverage kicks in with the further scaling of business. Thus it’s a long term play in comparison to other listed players in the market which are into B2C space with much strong financials."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}