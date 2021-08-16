Krsnaa Diagnostics shares may give up to 25% listing gain, say experts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares are going to list at Indian bourses today. According to stock market experts, the public issue may list up to ₹1150 to ₹1200 — delivering up to near 25 per cent listing gain to its successful bidders. They said that the diagnostics company will have a reasonable listing as market mood is looking positive. In fact, grey market is also expecting reasonable listing gain for the public issue as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is ₹248, means grey market is also expecting listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO at around ₹1200 — around 25 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹933 to ₹954.

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares are going to list at Indian bourses today. According to stock market experts, the public issue may list up to ₹1150 to ₹1200 — delivering up to near 25 per cent listing gain to its successful bidders. They said that the diagnostics company will have a reasonable listing as market mood is looking positive. In fact, grey market is also expecting reasonable listing gain for the public issue as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is ₹248, means grey market is also expecting listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO at around ₹1200 — around 25 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹933 to ₹954.

Speaking on the expected listing gain from Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "With four IPOs to debut together on D-Street, Expecting Krsnaa-Diagnostics to list in range of ₹1150 to ₹1200 as sentiments have changed a bit. However, it should still emanate over 20-25 per cent listing gains." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the expected listing gain from Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "With four IPOs to debut together on D-Street, Expecting Krsnaa-Diagnostics to list in range of ₹1150 to ₹1200 as sentiments have changed a bit. However, it should still emanate over 20-25 per cent listing gains." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

What grey market signaling?

As per the grey market, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium today is ₹248 that means the market is expecting the public issue too list at around ₹1200 ( ₹954 + ₹248 = ₹1202). So, even, grey market is expecting up to 25 per cent listing gain from the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the market observers, initially shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics were available at the premium of ₹455 but it came down towards ₹425 at the time of subscription opening. However, after closure of the bidding, Krsnaa Diagnostics share were trading at premium of ₹300 to ₹350. But, it kept on going down as its listing date started fast approaching.

Market observers said that listing premium to such extent in the grey market premium is an indication that grey market is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from the public issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}