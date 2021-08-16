Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Krsnaa Diagnostics shares may give up to 25% listing gain, say experts

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares may give up to 25% listing gain, say experts

Premium
Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share listing: According to stock market experts, the public issue may list up to 1150 to 1200 — delivering up to near 25 per cent listing gain to its successful bidders. Photo: Krsnaa Diagnostics official website
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share listing: Grey market is also expecting reasonable listing gain for the public issue as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is 248

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares are going to list at Indian bourses today. According to stock market experts, the public issue may list up to 1150 to 1200 — delivering up to near 25 per cent listing gain to its successful bidders. They said that the diagnostics company will have a reasonable listing as market mood is looking positive. In fact, grey market is also expecting reasonable listing gain for the public issue as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is 248, means grey market is also expecting listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO at around 1200 — around 25 per cent higher from its issue price of 933 to 954.

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares are going to list at Indian bourses today. According to stock market experts, the public issue may list up to 1150 to 1200 — delivering up to near 25 per cent listing gain to its successful bidders. They said that the diagnostics company will have a reasonable listing as market mood is looking positive. In fact, grey market is also expecting reasonable listing gain for the public issue as Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP today is 248, means grey market is also expecting listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO at around 1200 — around 25 per cent higher from its issue price of 933 to 954.

Speaking on the expected listing gain from Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "With four IPOs to debut together on D-Street, Expecting Krsnaa-Diagnostics to list in range of 1150 to 1200 as sentiments have changed a bit. However, it should still emanate over 20-25 per cent listing gains."

Speaking on the expected listing gain from Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "With four IPOs to debut together on D-Street, Expecting Krsnaa-Diagnostics to list in range of 1150 to 1200 as sentiments have changed a bit. However, it should still emanate over 20-25 per cent listing gains."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

What grey market signaling?

As per the grey market, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO grey market premium today is 248 that means the market is expecting the public issue too list at around 1200 ( 954 + 248 = 1202). So, even, grey market is expecting up to 25 per cent listing gain from the public issue.

As per the market observers, initially shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics were available at the premium of 455 but it came down towards 425 at the time of subscription opening. However, after closure of the bidding, Krsnaa Diagnostics share were trading at premium of 300 to 350. But, it kept on going down as its listing date started fast approaching.

Market observers said that listing premium to such extent in the grey market premium is an indication that grey market is expecting moderate to reasonable listing gain from the public issue.

Highlighting the fundamentals that may support listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics shares; Astha Jain, Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of 933 to 954 per share at EV/EBIDTA multiple of 34. We like Unique and scaled business model of the company. Krsnaa Diagnostics with its strong brand equity has extensive footprint across India with robust infrastructure. With robust revenue visibility, company is well positioned to capitalize on healthcare spending across public and private sectors."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Pidilite's bond with investors fraying despite signs of recovery

Premium

Price hikes lift Tata Steel but Europe needs a fix

Premium

The reason why arbitrage funds are going up and up

Premium

Byju’s  to  raise $1.5 bn at $21 bn valuation

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!