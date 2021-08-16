Krsnaa Diagnostics shares make a tepid listing

''Krsnaa is well placed to benefit from growing industry trends on the back of its scale, strong brand equity, and extensive footprint across India. Further, its PPP agreements, to deploy diagnostic centres for its radiology and pathology services are typically long-term contracts that ensure visibility of revenues for its operations.. With promising industry growth prospects coupled with company’s strong execution track record, we have a positive on the company for long term,'' Religare Broking had said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}