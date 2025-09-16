Krupalu Metals share price makes weak debut, lists at ₹57.60 on BSE SME, down 20% from IPO price

Krupalu Metals IPO Listing: Krupalu Metals share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, September 16. Krupalu Metals share price was listed on Tuesday at ₹57.60 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 20 per cent over its issue price of ₹72 per share.

The Krupalu Metals SME IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹0 per share, which indicated the same listing price as the issue price

Krupalu Metals IPO Details Krupalu Metals made a subdued debut on the BSE SME platform on September 16, 2025, despite successfully completing its IPO. The public issue, which opened on September 8 and closed on September 11, had its share allotment finalized on September 12.

The company mobilized ₹13.48 crore through a fully fresh issue of 19 lakh equity shares. With a lot size of 1,600 shares, retail investors were required to invest a minimum of ₹2,30,400 (two lots or 3,200 shares) at the upper price band.

The IPO witnessed moderate demand, being subscribed 2.96 times overall. While the retail quota was subscribed 1.85 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category drew stronger interest with 6.45 times subscription. The proceeds from the issue will be used to fund working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Finshore Management Services Ltd. acted as the lead manager, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. was the registrar, and Anant Securities served as the market maker.

About Krupalu Metals Established in 2012, Krupalu Metals Limited manufactures a wide range of brass and copper products. Its offerings include sheets, strips, and components such as inserts, pipe fittings, terminals, bus bars, and customized parts. The company also provides diverse job work services.

The firm operates a dedicated manufacturing unit at Plot No. 4345, GIDC Phase-III, Dared Udhyognagar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, equipped with facilities for producing high-quality brass and copper products.