Krystal Integrated Services receives go-ahead from SEBI to launch its IPO; key highlights
Stock Market Today- Krystal Integrated Services has received final observation from SEBI for its IPO. It plans raising ₹175 crore through fresh issue of shares, while there is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh shares by promoter Krystal Family Holdings Pvt Ltd.
Krystal Integrated Services has received the final observation from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI") for their proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).
