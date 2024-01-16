Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Krystal Integrated Services receives go-ahead from SEBI to launch its IPO; key highlights

Krystal Integrated Services receives go-ahead from SEBI to launch its IPO; key highlights

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today- Krystal Integrated Services has received final observation from SEBI for its IPO. It plans raising 175 crore through fresh issue of shares, while there is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh shares by promoter Krystal Family Holdings Pvt Ltd.

receives final observation from SEBI for its IPO

Krystal Integrated Services has received the final observation from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI") for their proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh shares by promoter Krystal Family Holdings Pvt Ltd. Krystal Family Holdings owns 99.99 per cent stake in the company while

Krystal Integrated Services had filed preliminary papers with SEBI in October'2023 to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Also Read- Capital Small Finance Bank gets green signal from SEBI to launch its proposed IPO; key highlights here

Proceeds from the fresh issue of shares will be utilised for debt payment, supporting working capital requirements, fund capital expenditure for purchase of new machinery and for general corporate purposes.

The company plans to use up to 100 crore for funding its working capital requirements in the Financial Year 2024 and Financial Year 2025, respectively, for meeting our future business requirements as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

As of August 31, 2023, Krystal's outstanding total secured and unsecured borrowings (long term and short term) stood at 163.2 Crore, on a consolidated basis.

Its may utilize up to 10 Crore for debt payments while another 10 crore may be utilised for Funding capital expenditure for purchase of new machinery including (i) scrubbers such as floor, industrial, walk behind scrubbers; (ii) vacuum cleaner; (iii) high pressure jet; (iv) telescopic pole; and (v) mop wringer trolley.

Also Read- Syngene share price declines 3% as UBS downgrades the stock to Sell: 3 Key reasons

Krystal is an integrated facilities management services company with a focus on healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways and metro infrastructure, and retail sectors.

Also, it provides staffing solutions and payroll management to customers, as well as private security and manned guarding services and catering services.

Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.