Stock market today: As expected by most of the primary market experts, Krystal Integrated Services shares made a positive debut in the Indian stock market today. Krystal Integrated Services share price today listed on BSE at ₹795 apiece while on the NSE, it listed at ₹785 per share, delivering over 11 percent listing gain on BSE and around 9.8 percent premium on the NSE against its upper price band of ₹715 per equity share. However, the newly listed stock didn't sustain at upper levels and retraced after the profit-booking trigger. Within a few minutes of share listing, Krystal Integrated Services share price touched an intraday low of ₹740 apiece on BSE and NSE.

According to stock market experts, Krystal Integrated Services share price received a strong response from the HNI investors. Hence, profit booking after the positive listing was expected. However, stock market experts expected a bounce back if this current low remains sacrosanct. They said that allottees who invested in the stock for listing gain only can hold the scrip maintaining a strict stop loss below today's low as the stock may breach its listing price of ₹795 on the BSE and ₹785 on the NSE. They said that Krystal Integrated Services share allottees having medium to long-term view should also maintain a stop loss of around ₹735 per share level.

Krystal Integrated Services share price outlook

Advising medium to long-term investors to hold the scrip, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "The company is one of the select companies in India that has a wide geographic presence and customer base, catering to almost all end-user segments and offers various services across multiple sectors such as housekeeping, sanitation, electrical, plumbing, biomedical waste management, warehouse management, and airport management services, etc. Being a key solutions provider to the government sector the company has a track record of executing large contracts. The company operates on a B2B model and due to its wide range of service offerings the company delivers a range of customized solutions suited to the specific needs of its customers, which bolsters customer acquisition and retention capabilities."

"The overall outsourced integrated facility management market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% and consecutively the public administration, industrial, commercial offices, healthcare, educational institutions, railways, and metro, and airport sectors are expected to drive demand for the market, thereby benefiting the company in the longer run. Also, the company has a competitive advantage in the market as management services require an immense level of expertise, trust, and quality in the provision of service. Filling the gap of such a growing demand, the company emerges as a one-stop solution to cater to the market in the coming years. Hence, remaining positive towards the issue, we recommend the market participants who have been allotted the share of the company to hold them for a medium to long-term horizon," the StoxBox expert said.

Speaking on Krystal Integrated Services share price outlook, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Profit-booking in the stock post-positive listing was expected as the issue had received an enthusiastic response by HNI investors. This trend is expected to continue further post-listing of shares. So, my suggestion to allottees who applied for the public issue for listing gain only is to maintain a stop loss below ₹740 or say at ₹735 and hold the stock for a possible-looking bounce back. The stock may breach its listing price in upcoming sessions. However, breaching below today's low may not augur well for the stock. So, all allottees irrespective of their perspective are advised to maintain a strict stop loss at ₹735 apiece."

