Krystal Integrated Services share price dips after listing at 11% premium on BSE. Buy, sell or hold?
Krystal Integrated Services shares listed on BSE at ₹795 apiece while it listed on NSE at ₹785 per share level
Stock market today: As expected by most of the primary market experts, Krystal Integrated Services shares made a positive debut in the Indian stock market today. Krystal Integrated Services share price today listed on BSE at ₹795 apiece while on the NSE, it listed at ₹785 per share, delivering over 11 percent listing gain on BSE and around 9.8 percent premium on the NSE against its upper price band of ₹715 per equity share. However, the newly listed stock didn't sustain at upper levels and retraced after the profit-booking trigger. Within a few minutes of share listing, Krystal Integrated Services share price touched an intraday low of ₹740 apiece on BSE and NSE.
