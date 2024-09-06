Krystal Integrated Services share price retraces over 20% from record high. Opportunity for bottom fishing?

  • Krystal Integrated Services share price has tanked over 22% from its record high of 1,023.75 apiece, hit on April 12, 2024. However, in the past one month, the stock has risen more than 16%.

Ankit Gohel
Published6 Sep 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Trade Now
Krystal Integrated Services share price retraces over 20% from record high. Opportunity for bottom fishing?
Krystal Integrated Services share price retraces over 20% from record high. Opportunity for bottom fishing?(Image: Pixabay)

Krystal Integrated Services share price declined over 4% on Friday amid broader weakness in the Indian stock market. Krystal Integrated Services shares have dropped as much as 4.27% to a low of 795.05 apiece on the BSE.

With today’s fall, Krystal Integrated Services share price has tanked over 22% from its record high of 1,023.75 apiece, hit on April 12, 2024. However, in the past one month, the stock has risen more than 16%.

Krystal Integrated Services shares had made a decent stock market debut on March 21, 2024. The stock was listed with a premium of 11.2% at 795 apiece on the BSE as against its issue price of 715 per share.

Krystal Integrated Services share price today hit the level near to its listing price. Analysts believe this fall in Krystal Integrated Services shares can be used as an opportunity to buy the stock given its strong growth fundamentals.

Also Read | SME stock sets board meeting date to consider bonus shares, dividend

“Krystal Integrated Services, a leading facilities management company with a focus on healthcare, education, and public administration, has seen impressive profit growth over the last five years. With a fair PE ratio and solid ROE, the stock offers long-term potential,” said Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst, GCL Broking.

Kaushik advises investors to maintain their long positions in Krystal Integrated Services shares with a stop loss at 765, ensuring risk management while capitalizing on the company’s strong fundamentals and consistent performance across key sectors.

“Krystal remains a promising investment for those looking for stable growth in this space,” Kaushik said.

Also Read | Why is the Indian stock market falling for the last three days? — explained

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Krystal Integrated Services announced that it secured a pivotal contract with Thane Municipal Corporation valued at 71.4 crore.

This contract, to provide waste management services in the Mumbra region, will continue through July 2026, with annual renewal options, underscoring a significant expansion into sustainable services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Technical View

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said Krystal Integrated Services share price may witness a trend reversal once the Indian stock market bias changes.

“Krystal Integrated Services stock has made a strong base at 750 apiece and is facing a hurdle at 900. So, Krystal Integrated Services shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at 750 for the near-term target of 900. Fresh investors can also buy this discounted stock at the current market price for the near-term target of 900,” Bagadia said.

However, he suggests maintaining a strict stop loss of 750 while taking any fresh buy position in the Krystal Integrated Services shares.

At 2:50 pm, Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading 2.74% lower at 807.80 apiece on the BSE. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKrystal Integrated Services share price retraces over 20% from record high. Opportunity for bottom fishing?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.35
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-0.4 (-0.26%)

State Bank Of India

783.95
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-34.65 (-4.23%)

Bharat Electronics

284.00
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-6.6 (-2.27%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.60
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-4.6 (-2.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,817.00
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
290.25 (8.23%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,145.70
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
52.2 (4.77%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

539.90
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
22.95 (4.44%)

SBI Cards & Payment Services

799.90
03:29 PM | 6 SEP 2024
32.4 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,744.00239.00
    Chennai
    73,888.00597.00
    Delhi
    73,528.00165.00
    Kolkata
    73,025.00375.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue