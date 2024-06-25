Krystal Integrated Services stock zooms nearly 9% as Nuvama initiates coverage with ‘buy’, sees 68% upside
The company's expertise in healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects, which together constitute approximately 55% of the company's revenue, is expected to drive long-term growth as the company leverages its focused business model and enhanced government project execution capabilities.
Shares of Krystal Integrated Services climbed 8.5% to ₹883.90 apiece in today's intraday trade after domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Professional Clients Group initiated coverage on stock with a target price of ₹1,369 per share, indicating a significant upside of 68% from the stock's latest closing price of ₹814 apiece
