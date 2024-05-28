Active Stocks
Krystal Integrated share price jumps over 5% on strong Q4 results led by robust order book

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Krystal Integrated Services share price rose 5% as Q4 results showed a 70.3% increase in PAT and a 52% rise in revenue. EBITDA soared by 97.7% with an improved margin. The board proposed ₹1.50 dividend per share. FY24 revenue crossed ₹1,000 crore for the first time.

Krystal Integrated Services share price opened at ₹789.95 apiece on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹790.55 and an intraday low of ₹765. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Krystal Integrated Services share price opened at 789.95 apiece on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of 790.55 and an intraday low of 765. (Image: Pixabay)

Krystal Integrated Services share price jumped over 5% on Tuesday's session after the firm reported its Q4 results. For the quarter that ended March 31 (Q4FY24), the company's consolidated profit after taxes (PAT) surged 70.3% on year to 15.7 crore from 9.2 crore in Q4FY23. The facility management and security services provider's revenue for the quarter ended March rose 52% year-on-year to 292.2 crore from 192.2 in Q4FY23. 

According to the company's exchange filing,  EBITDA increased by 97.7% year over year to 18.8 crore in Q4 of FY24. EBITDA margin increased by 149 basis points to 6.4% in Q4FY24.

Further, subject to shareholder approval, the board recommended a dividend of 1.50 per equity share, or 15% of face value of 10 per share.

Full-year revenue for FY24 was 1,026.8 crore, up 45.1% YoY; profit after taxes for the year was 49.0 crore, up from 33.8 crore in FY23; PAT Margin was 4.8%.

The company's top line increased by 45.1% year over year to 1,026.8 crore in FY24, breaking the 1,000 crore mark for the first time, according to CEO and Whole Time Director Sanjay Dighe's comments on the performance. PAT and EBITDA climbed by 45.2% and 37.8%, respectively, to Rs. 49.0 crore and Rs. 68.7 crore.

“The growth mainly came from a robust increase in our order book as we continued to secure new contracts. We are strategically diversifying our business by expanding our corporate partnerships to reduce our reliance on government contracts. Concurrently, we are broadening our service offerings to include a more comprehensive portfolio," said Sanjay. 

On Tuesday, Krystal Integrated Services share price opened at 789.95 apiece on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of 790.55 and an intraday low of 765. The shares of Krystal Integrated Services has increased 8.6% since its debut on March 21.

In March, Krystal Integrated Services shares were listed at a premium of more than 11% above the issue price of 715. When the stock debuted on the BSE at 795, it had jumped 11.18% from the issue price. It listed at 785 on the NSE, up 9.79%. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Published: 28 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST
