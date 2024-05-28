Krystal Integrated share price jumps over 5% on strong Q4 results led by robust order book
Krystal Integrated Services share price rose 5% as Q4 results showed a 70.3% increase in PAT and a 52% rise in revenue. EBITDA soared by 97.7% with an improved margin. The board proposed ₹1.50 dividend per share. FY24 revenue crossed ₹1,000 crore for the first time.
Krystal Integrated Services share price jumped over 5% on Tuesday's session after the firm reported its Q4 results. For the quarter that ended March 31 (Q4FY24), the company's consolidated profit after taxes (PAT) surged 70.3% on year to ₹15.7 crore from ₹9.2 crore in Q4FY23. The facility management and security services provider's revenue for the quarter ended March rose 52% year-on-year to ₹292.2 crore from ₹192.2 in Q4FY23.
