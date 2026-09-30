KSB share price jumps 10% after ₹118 crore international order - Check details, share performance

Shares of KSB jumped almost 10% on Wednesday, September 30, after the company announced a significant order win. The firm had received an international export order from Dangote Projects Free Zone Enterprise for the supply of boiler feed pump packages.

Advertisement

The order, valued at approximately ₹118 crore, strengthens KSB's presence in the international fertiliser and energy sectors. The company said the order reinforces its capabilities in delivering high-efficiency, engineered pumping solutions for critical process applications.

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period extending from September 2027 to March 2028. According to the terms disclosed by KSB, delivery of the equipment is also scheduled between September 2027 and March 2028, while payment will be made after installation.

More order details The order is classified as an international contract, with the nature of the assignment involving the supply of boiler feed pump packages.

The order involves approximately 18 boiler feed pump packages, with the overall consideration estimated at US$12,400,051. At the conversion disclosed by the company, this works out to approximately ₹1180 million, or around ₹118 crore.

Advertisement

The latest contract strengthens KSB's international presence in the fertiliser and energy sectors while expanding its portfolio of engineered pumping solutions for critical industrial applications. The company said the significant export order highlights its technology and engineering capabilities in serving international customers.

KSB Ltd. is listed on both the BSE and NSE, with BSE scrip code 500249 and NSE symbol KSB. The company was formerly known as KSB Pumps Ltd. Its registered office is in Mumbai, while its head office is located on Mumbai-Pune Road in Pimpri, Pune.

KSB Stock performance The stock surged as much as 9.8% during the session, touching an intraday high of ₹902. The rally added to its recent one-month gains, with the stock up 9% over the period. However, its performance over other time frames has been mixed, as it declined 10% in the last three months.

Advertisement

Also Read | King of Bonus Shares: These 5 companies have given most bonus issues

Over a six-month period, the stock has gained 8.5%, while its one-year return stands at more than 5%. Despite the relatively modest gains across these shorter periods, the stock has delivered strong long-term returns. Over the past five years, it has risen 254%, generating multibagger returns for investors.

The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹1,029 in April 2026. On the downside, it hit a 52-week low of ₹668.65 in January 2026, highlighting the wide trading range seen over the past year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.