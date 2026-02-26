KSB stock climbs to 8-week high, logging 12% intraday gain. Why is this small-cap rising in a range-bound market?

Shares of KSB, a manufacturer of industrial pumps, rose 12% in early trade on Thursday, February 26, to reach an eight-week high of ₹803.85 apiece, extending its winning run to a second straight session.

The stock opened the session higher at ₹779 apiece and maintained the momentum to hit the day's high of ₹806, a 12% jump from the previous close of ₹717 apiece, even as the Indian stock market remained range bound.

Today's rally has also helped the small-cap stock gain 12.3% in February so far, and it is poised to post its first monthly gain in six months.

What is driving KSB stock higher today? The rally in the small-cap stock was triggered after the release of the company's performance in the fiscal fourth quarter of CY25. In its exchange filing, submitted post-market hours on Wednesday, the company reported steady growth, posting a consolidated net profit that rose 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹81 crore, compared with ₹73.1 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

On the top line, its revenue grew 8% to ₹784 crore from ₹726.4 crore in the previous year.

KSB's operating performance improved during the period, with EBITDA rising 32.4% YoY to ₹130 crore from ₹98 crore. The company's EBITDA margins expanded to 16.6% from 13.5% a year ago, indicating improved cost management and stronger operational efficiency.

Along with the December quarter performance, the company recommended a final dividend of ₹4.40 per equity share for the financial year ended December 31, which represents a 220% payout on the face value of ₹2 per share.

The record date for dividend payment has been fixed as May 8, 2026. Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares on or after the record date will not qualify investors for the dividend.

KSB share price trend The small-cap stock had faced continued downward pressure between June and January 2026, losing a cumulative 16%. However, the stock has recouped the majority of its losses this month, gaining 12.6% as investor sentiment turned positive.

In terms of long-term performance, the stock witnessed sustained demand between 2020 and 2024, resulting in it closing each of those years higher and delivering a cumulative return of 500%. In CY25, however, it closed with a modest drop of 2% amid a sustained sell-off throughout the second half.

Over the last three years, the stock has produced a return of 110% and 461% over the last five-year period.

