Kusumgar IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut on Dalal Street

Kusumgar IPO Listing: The equity shares of Kusumgar Ltd are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Kusumgar IPO listing date is tomorrow, 15 July 2026.
The mainboard IPO of the engineered fabrics manufacturer was open from July 8 to 10, and the IPO allotment date was July 13. Kusumgar IPO listing date is July 15, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Ahead of the Kusumgar IPO listing date tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares.
Here’s what Kusumgar IPO GMP today signals:
Kusumgar shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market, backed by stellar demand for the public issue. Kusumgar IPO GMP today is ₹150 per share, according to the websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Kusumgar shares are trading higher by ₹150 apiece than their IPO price.
Kusumgar IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹569 apiece, which is at a premium of 35.80% to the issue price of ₹419 per share.
The public issue was open for subscription from July 8, Wednesday, to July 10, Friday, while the IPO allotment date was July 13, Monday. Kusumgar IPO listing date is July 15, Wednesday, and the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.
The company raised ₹650.36 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore equity shares. Kusumgar IPO price band was set at ₹398 to ₹419 per share.
Kusumgar IPO was subscribed by a massive 128.85 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 26.47 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 165.46 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 284.10 times subscription.
Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. was the Kusumgar IPO registrar.