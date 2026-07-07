Kusumgar raises ₹194 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening tomorrow

Kusumgar Limited, which is a manufacturer of woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics, referred to as "engineered fabrics," has garnered ₹193.9 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 4,628,877 equity shares at ₹419 per share to anchor investors.

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Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor include BlackRock Global Funds—India Fund; Goldman Sachs Funds—Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio; and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.

Amongst equity-oriented schemes, the company has allocated shares to SBI Comma Fund, ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Tata Flexi Cap Fund, and Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund.

Out of the total allocation of 4,628,877 equity shares to the anchor investors, 3,126,805 were allocated to 9 domestic mutual funds through 18 schemes.

Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

Kusumgar IPO Details The initial public offering of the company will open on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, and close on Friday, July 10, 2026. The company fixes the price band between ₹398 and 419 per equity share, having a face value of Re 1.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.

Kusumgar IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore equity shares, aggregating up to ₹650 crore. Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF are the promoter selling shareholders.

As the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering. However, it expects that the listing of its equity shares will enhance its brand visibility and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

About the company Kusumgar is a manufacturer of woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics, collectively referred to as engineered fabrics. The company offers engineered fabric solutions based on polyamide and polyester filaments and polyurethane chemistry, catering to the high-performance requirements of its customers.

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Its products primarily serve four key market segments: (i) aerospace and defence fabrics, (ii) aerospace and defence solutions, (iii) industrial and automotive fabrics, and (iv) outdoor and lifestyle fabrics.

All six manufacturing facilities of the company are located in Gujarat.

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹467.9 crore in FY24, ₹779 crore in FY25, and ₹692 crore in FY26. Its profit rose from ₹84.40 crore in FY24 to ₹112 crore in FY25, before easing to ₹98.20 crore in FY26, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.