Kwality Walls shares rally 8.5% today, up over 53% in 6 months - Should you still buy ice cream stock? Q2 highlights

Kwality Wall's (India) shares extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Friday, November 13, surging as much as 8.5% amid sustained buying interest.

The stock has gained over 14% in just four trading sessions, taking its rally to 94% from its 52-week low of ₹22.25, recorded in March 2026. The latest surge has brought the stock closer to its 52-week high of ₹50.64, touched in August 2026, although it remains below that level.

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The stock opened at ₹39.65 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹43.10. Its recent performance has been equally impressive across different timeframes, with gains of 14% over one month, 15% in three months and 53% in six months.

With the stock witnessing renewed buying interest, investors are now assessing whether the rally has further room to run. Technical analysts have identified important support and resistance levels that could determine its next move.

Kwality Wall's Q2 results: Loss narrows, organic sales growth hits 16-quarter high Kwality Wall's reported a net loss of ₹17.2 crore in Q2 FY27, significantly lower than the loss of ₹100.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹463.6 crore, while sales of products amounted to ₹453 crore.

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The company recorded organic sales growth of 42.2%, supported by volume growth of 31.8% and price growth of 7.9%. However, revenue from operations declined 47.3% sequentially from ₹879.8 crore in Q1 FY27, when it had reported a net profit of ₹50.7 crore.

Despite the quarterly loss, EBITDA before exceptional items remained positive at ₹27.2 crore, with a margin of 6%. Gross margin improved 282 basis points year-on-year to 46.4%, supported by a favourable product mix, productivity measures and disciplined pricing, despite higher input costs associated with the transition of its in-home portfolio to dairy-based products.

The company said the quarter marked its highest organic sales growth in the last 16 quarters, with volumes contributing the largest share. Its impulse portfolio recorded high double-digit volume growth, while the relaunched in-home range also delivered strong double-digit growth following its transition to a richer, creamier dairy-based recipe.

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For the six months ended September 2026, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,341.9 crore, while net profit was ₹33.5 crore, compared with a loss of ₹62.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. First-half EBITDA stood at ₹132.1 crore, with a margin of 10%.

The performance comes amid elevated milk prices and rising input costs for dairy companies. Higher cattle feed and fodder costs have kept milk procurement prices elevated, while uneven rainfall has affected milk production in some regions.

Should you buy Kwality Wall's shares? Check target and stop-loss Following the sharp rally, investors will be watching whether Kwality Wall's can sustain its upward momentum and move past immediate resistance levels. While the recent price action indicates improving buying interest, the stock's ability to hold crucial support will be important in determining the sustainability of the rally. Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, has outlined the key levels and trading strategy for the stock.

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According to Patel, Kwality Wall's is displaying a positive chart structure after finding support near its 100-day DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average), indicating buying interest at lower levels.

"The stock has witnessed a breakout above ₹40, suggesting improving bullish momentum. Going ahead, ₹40 will act as an important support, while ₹43 is the immediate resistance. A sustained move above ₹43 could further strengthen the bullish outlook and open up possibilities of additional upside. Hence, a buy-on-dips strategy is recommended, with ₹40 as the stop-loss on a closing basis. Traders can maintain a positive bias as long as the stock sustains above this support level, while keeping the target open to capture further upside," he advised.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.