L&T bags another big contract from Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

“This is yet another recognition of our capabilities to construct mega projects to speed and scale and we are grateful to the Government of India, Ministry of Railways, Indian Railway Board and NHSRCL for reposing faith in us to execute another huge package of this prestigious project," said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro. “The Bullet Train project is the first sure sign of our economy kick-starting again, certainly a huge shot in the arm for the Indian infrastructure sector and another opportunity to drive the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan."