L&T surges as arm gets contract for freight corridor project

Mumbai: Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose as much as 3.4% after its arm L&T Construction secured a significant contract for eastern dedicated freight corridor project.

The shares were trading at ₹853.40, up 1.62% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 88.61 points or 0.28% to 31774.47 points.

L&T said the railways strategic business unit of L&T Construction in consortium with Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Japan has won a significant order in the form of three packages from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL).

The design and build orders involve 2x25 KV overhead electrification, signalling & telecommunication and associated works in the Dadri - Khurja and Sahnewal - Khurja sections of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC).

L&T Construction is already executing the electrification and signalling system works contracts for the Mughalsarai to New Sonnagar section and electrification works of the Mughalsarai – Bhaupur Section of the EDFC.

DFCCIL is a special purpose vehicle of the Indian Railways, mandated to build dedicated freight corridors. The valuation of the 'significant' order stands between ₹1,000 crore and 2,500 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the firm's net profit rose 15.21% to ₹2,352.12 crore on a 5.87% rise in net sales to ₹36,242.68 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

Larsen & Toubro operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.