Lab-grown diamonds: Goldiam leads the charge, Trent joins the race
Madhvendra 8 min read 06 Nov 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Lab-grown diamonds provide an ethical, affordable alternative to natural stones, fuelling rapid industry growth. Key players like Goldiam are capitalizing on this trend, though challenges such as oversupply and price volatility remain
With a knack for disrupting industries, Tata Group’s Trent is now setting its sights beyond fast fashion. After redefining affordable clothing, Trent is entering a new frontier—lab-grown diamonds (LGDs). It’s banking on the same formula that drove Zudio’s rapid expansion into tier- and tier-3 cities: mass-market appeal, aggressive growth, and affordability.
