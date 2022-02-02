Lack of direct stimulus leaves markets yearning for more

The fiscal math does not add up, according to Gaurav Dua, head, capital market strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. “Some of the budgetary estimates are quite intriguing to us. Given the expectation of 8-8.5% growth in real GDP in FY2023, the nominal GDP growth of 11.1% seems to be far below the expectation of 13-14% assuming average inflation of 5%-6% in FY2023. Also, the surge in capital expenditure allocation seems to have come at the expense of revenue expenditure. Adjusting for interest payments, the revenue expenditure is estimated to decline by 4% in FY2023 compared to FY2022. So, essentially the fiscal math does not add up though the higher than expected economic growth could make up for the gap in budgetary estimates," Dua said.