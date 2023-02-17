Lack of expansion plans dulls Heidelberg Cement’s outlook
- The problem is that at a time when many cement makers are going full throttle on capacity expansions, Heidelberg is lagging behind. The company will focus on increasing capacity only marginally via debottlenecking and the ongoing debottlenecking is slated to be completed by FY24
The December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings performance of Heidelberg Cement Ltd was unimpressive with sales volume falling 3% year-on-year (YoY), indicating a continued market share loss. While variable expenses have started to soften due to easing fuel prices, subdued cement prices in the company's key markets of central and southern India kept realisations growth muted.
