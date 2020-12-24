Lack of Hollywood studio finance could impact Bollywood projects

Mint had earlier reported that Hollywood studios are tweaking their strategies in India by either scaling back operations or focusing on regional and digital content rather than big budget Hindi films. Disney has decided to slow down Bollywood production through its acquired arm Fox Star Studios (Disney acquired 21st Century Fox Inc. in June 2018 which made Star India, Fox Star Studios, and Hotstar part of Walt Disney), Universal Pictures has shut down its India office while Viacom18 has already made significant forays into Tamil and Telugu. Rival player Sony Pictures Networks has always been conservative in greenlighting Hindi movies. Reasons ranged from local co-producers refusing to share IPs to lead male stars taking away a disproportionate share of the budget.