Lacklustre Debut! Divine Hira Jewellers shares list flat at ₹90, same as IPO price

Divine Hira Jewellers had a flat IPO listing on March 24, debuting at 90 per share on the NSE SME, matching the issue price.

Saloni Goel
Updated24 Mar 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Lacklustre Debut: Divine Hira Jewellers shares list flat at ₹90, same as IPO price

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO listing: Shares of Divine Hira Jewellers were off to a flat start on Monday, March 24, as they listed at 90 apiece on the NSE SME, the same as the issue price. However, the stock witnessed losses as the trade progressed, hitting the 5% lower price band of 85.50 as of 10.15 am.

Divine Hira Jewellers' initial public offer (IPO), which was open for subscription from March 17 to March 19, was a fixed-price issue, with an IPO price of 90 per share.

The company, engaged in the designing and marketing of premium 22 Karat gold jewellery, raised 31.84 crore via the fresh share sale of 35.38 lakh shares.

Retail investors could apply for one lot of 1600 shares and its multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment of 1,44,000.

The company plans to use the funds raised via the IPO for prepayment or repayment of certain loans availed by the company, along with funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Divine Hira Jewellers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

At the end of the three-day bidding process, Divine Hira Jewellers IPO was booked 3.93 times, with the retail portion booked 6.62 times and the non-institutional buyers' portion garnering 1.2 times bids.

About Divine Hira Jewellers

Divine Hira Jewellers is engaged in the business of designing and marketing gold jewellery, mainly 22 Karat gold jewellery.

Apart from dealing in gold jewellery, the company also engaged in designing and marketing silver articles, bullions, and coins in Mumbai. Recently, it has ventured into curating and offering exquisite antique gold jewellery.

The company caters to a large number of wholesalers, showrooms, and retailers who buy their products in bulk quantities. It has its operations in Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:24 Mar 2025, 10:24 AM IST
