Lacklustre debut! Royalarc Electrodes share price lists at IPO price of ₹120 on NSE SME

Royalarc Electrodes listing price: Royalarc Electrodes made a lacklustre debut on Monday, February 21, as its shares got listed at the issue price of ₹120 on the NSE SME platform. Within a few minutes of listing, the stock extended gains slightly to trade at the day's high of ₹122.40, a premium of 2% over the IPO price of ₹120.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Royalarc Electrodes was open for subscription from February 14 to February 18 in the set price band of ₹120 per share.

The IPO, which was a mix of fresh share sale of 18 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 12 lakh shares, looked to raise ₹36 crore. In Royalarc Electrodes' IPO, the minimum lot size for an application was 1200, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,36,800 by retail investors.

Royalarc Electrodes IPO subscribed nearly 2x At the end of the bidding period, Royalarc Electrodes IPO was subscribed 1.6 times, with the retail portion garnering 2.2 times bids and the non-institutional investor portion 0.92 times bids. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.04 times.

The company plans to use the funds raised for the expansion of the manufacturing facility situated in Gujarat, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

