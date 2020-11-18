Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits 20% lower circuit as RBI puts lender under moratorium

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) dived 20% to ₹12.40 apiece on Wednesday to hit the lower circuit, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed the bank under moratorium for a month and capped withdrawals by account holders at ₹25,000 during this period.

The RBI also announced a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBS Bank India. Shareholders anticipate that if the merger materialises, it could completely wipe out the equity value of their holdings.

The central bank in the draft scheme of amalgamation said that the shares or debentures of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank, listed in any stock exchange shall stand delisted upon the merger.

“Although the extinguishment of capital/reserves and merger with an unlisted bank will be negative for minority investors in LVB, the larger interest of depositors has been protected," said Emkay Global Financial Services Limited.

“On and from the appointed date, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus, including the balances in the share/securities premium account of the transferor bank, shall stand written off," the central bank said. It also added that the transferor bank shall cease to exist by operation of the scheme, and its shares or debentures listed in any stock exchange shall stand delisted without any further action from the transferor bank, transferee bank or order from any authority.

In June this year, turnaround hopes of the cash-starved LVB pushed the stock price to a 52-week of ₹25 apiece.

Shares of LVB fell 93.63% from its all high of ₹194.70 touched in July 2017. Shareholders lost notional wealth of ₹417.53 crore since then. The stock has lost 36.13% in last one year.

As on September, retail shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank hold 23.98% BSE data showed. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) hold 8.65% and insurance companies including Life Insurance Company hold 6.40% in LVB. FPIs include India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd-Pinewood Strategy, EQ Assets and Aviator Emerging Market Fund. Besides LIC, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and Pramerica Life Insurance hold 1.83% and 2.73% in Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Srei Infrastucture Finance Ltd hold 3.34%, Prolific Finvest Ltd hold 3.36% while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd hold 4.99% in the LVB.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has been operating with a negative capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 2.9% due to huge non-performing assets (NPAs) and without a CEO after shareholders ousted the caretaker CEO recently. The bank’s earlier merger attempt to revive independently via the amalgamation of Indiabulls Housing was thwarted by the RBI, while its discussions of merger with another NBFC - Clix Capital - had reached a dead end, which forced the RBI to put the bank under moratorium for one month, supersede board and propose a forced merger with DBS Bank, an Indian subsidiary of DBS Singapore.

“In our view, the merger of LVB (563 branches) with DBS Bank (33 branches), which is trying to expand its base in India, will be a long-term positive for the latter, while putting to rest concerns around a potential merger with a healthy large private bank as it has been the case in the past," said Emkay.

