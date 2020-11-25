Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares to be suspended from trading from Thursday

MUMBAI : Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will suspended from trading from Thursday, November 26, according to a filing to the National Stock Exchange.

“Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the trading in equity shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited shall be suspended with effect from November 26, 2020 (i.e. closing hours of trading on November 25, 2020) on account of gazette notification dated November 25, 2020 issued by Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance," said in the filing.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India. The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) on 17 November proposed the merger of the 94-year-old lender with the Indian arm of Singapore’s DBS Bank. As part of the amalgamation, DBIL will infuse fresh capital of ₹2,500 crore into LVB.

Last week, RBI had unveiled a draft scheme to amalgamate private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). The step was taken on the advice of the RBI in view of the private sector bank's deteriorating financial health.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) fell for the seventh consecutive day. The shares of the troubled bank have tanked over 55% during the period amid negative reports surrounding the company.

On Wednesday, the stock tanked 4.79% to close at ₹6.95, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 1.56% to close at 43,828.10 points.

