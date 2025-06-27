Lalithaa Jewellery IPO: Is the gold rush hiding governance glitches?
27 Jun 2025
The company, which filed draft IPO papers this month for a ₹1,700-crore offering, has grown impressively over the past few years without taking on more debt. But it has also drawn flak for its governance practices.
Lalithaa Jewellery is planning its public debut as gold trades near all-time highs. Acquired from a struggling jeweller in 1999, the company has grown manifold over the years. Now, management aims to take the business to the next level with an IPO.
