Lalithaa Jewellery Mart share price hits 5% upper circuit today | Should you buy, sell or hold?

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart share price hit 5% upper circuit in Tuesday's trading session amid higher trading volume and positive sentiments on Dalal Street. The jewellery stock has rallied over 10% in a week.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart shares opened at ₹325 today on NSE, as compared to previous close of ₹320.10 on Monday. The stock hit upper circuit to touch an intraday high of ₹336.10 per share on 22 September.

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According to data available on NSE, around 37.28 lakhs shares changed hands during the intraday session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Indian equities opened slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking gains across Wall Street and Asian markets. Sentiment was supported by softer crude oil prices and easing US Treasury yields, with investors also awaiting potential US-Iran discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week. The Nifty 50 gained 0.26% to 23,468.08, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.18% to 74,981.91 as of 9:15 a.m.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Q1 results 2026 Lalithaa Jewellery Mart reported a 26% year-on-year rise in total income to ₹6,035 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹4,794 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sequentially, however, total income declined 7% from ₹6,502 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenditure increased 30% YoY to ₹5,658 crore from ₹4,352 crore, while it fell 5% QoQ from ₹5,955 crore.

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EBITDA declined 15% YoY to ₹376 crore from ₹442 crore in Q1 FY26, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 6.2% from 9.2%.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart reported a 22% YoY decline in PAT (profit after tax) to ₹208 crore from ₹266 crore in Q1 FY26.

“We remain positive about our expansion plans and see significant headroom to deepen our presence in existing markets while selectively entering attractive new catchments. Our store additions will be calibrated and supported by our integrated manufacturing capabilities, extensive karigar network and disciplined operating model, enabling us to scale while preserving the accessibility and customer trust that define our brand,” said Kiran Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director at Lalithaa Jewellery Mart.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart share price - Should you buy or sell? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, recommended investors to consider booking profits at current levels and wait for the next one to two quarters of earnings results before re-entering.

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“A clearer view of the company’s financial performance and growth trajectory after the results could provide better visibility for making fresh investment decisions,” Ojha said.

Meanawhile, Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, said that given the sharp sequential decline in profitability, investors may consider booking profits in the stock at current levels.

“While revenue growth remains encouraging, the 40% QoQ decline in net profit to ₹208 crore and contraction in EBITDA margin to 6.2% from 8.4% indicate pressure on operating profitability. Higher finance costs and material expenses remain key concerns, and investors should closely monitor whether margins recover in the coming quarters,” Gupta said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.