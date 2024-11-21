Lamosaic India IPO Day 1: Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Lamosaic India IPO : The offer opened for subscription on 21 November 2024. Check here for subscription status, GMP, key dates, all other things you need to know

Lamosaic India IPO : Subscription status The Lamosaic India IPO received 0.20 time subscriptions by November 21, 2024 4.00 PM. The public offering had been subscribed to 0.05 times in the retail category, nil times in the QIB category, and 0.36 times in the NII category as per Chittorgarh.com data

Lamosaic India IPO : Key dates The subscription period for the Lamosaic India IPO began on November 21, 2024, and ends on November 26, 2024. On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, the allocation for the Lamosaic India IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for the Lamosaic India IPO is set on Friday, November 29, 2024, on the NSE SME.

Lamosaic India IPO size Lamosaic India's initial public offering (IPO) is priced at ₹61.20 crores which involved fresh issue of 30.6 lakh shares

Lamosaic India IPO : Subscription details The IPO price of Lamosaic India is ₹200 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 600 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹120,000. HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots (1,200 shares), or ₹240,000.

Lamosaic India IPO : Objects of the issue Lamosaid India Ltd plans to use the net proceeds from the Issue towards

Repayment of certain Borrowings, to meet incremental working capital requirements, Pursuing Inorganic Growth and general Corporate Purposes

Lamosaic India IPO : Grey Market premium or GMP Lamosaic India IPO grey market premium stood at Nil. This meant that Lamosaic India shares were trading in the grey market without any premium as per Investorgain.com

This also means that investors are expecting Lamosaic India shares at Rs200, which happens to be the upper price band of the IPO