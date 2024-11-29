Lamosaic India share price lists at 18% discount on NSE SME exchange

Lamosaic India share price made a subdued debut on the NSE SME exchange on Friday, November 29. The stock was listed at 164 against its issue price of 200, a discount of 18 per cent.

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Lamosaic India share price lists at 18% discount on NSE SME exchange
Lamosaic India share price lists at 18% discount on NSE SME exchange(Agencies)

Lamosaic India share price made a subdued debut on the NSE SME exchange on Friday, November 29. The stock was listed at 164 against its issue price of 200, a discount of 18 per cent.

However, the stock soon rebounded, hitting its upper price band of 172.20. By around 10:20 am, the SME stock was trading at 170.25 per share.

The SME IPO, which consisted of a fresh issue of 3,060,000 equity shares, aggregating to 61.20 crore, opened for subscription on Thursday, November 21, and concluded on Tuesday, November 26. Lamosaic India's IPO price was 200 per equity share with a face value of 10 each.

Also Read | Suraksha Diagnostic raises ₹253 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The issue saw an overall subscription of 1.8 times. Among investor categories, the retail portion was booked 2.65 times. Retail individual investors placed bids for 38.62 lakh shares against 14.53 lakh shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investors’ portion was booked 98 per cent. NIIs placed bids for more than 14.27 lakh shares against 14.53 lakh shares reserved for the category.

Also Read | Lamosaic India IPO allotment: How to check status online on Kfin Technologies

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance to repay specific borrowings, address additional working capital needs, pursue growth through acquisitions, and pay general corporate expenses.

As Mint reported earlier, the company, established in January 2020, has quickly become a significant competitor in the decorative laminates and plywood sector.

It provides an array of premium products, such as flush doors, decorative laminates, acrylic sheets, printing paper (base), and plywood, serving both residential and commercial clientele.

Also Read | Enviro Infra share price makes stellar debut, lists at ₹220, 49% premium

In September 2023, Lamosaic ventured into manufacturing by inaugurating a cutting-edge facility in Chembur, Mumbai.

This tactical decision has enabled the company to enhance its control over quality, expenses, and customer satisfaction by offering customized products that meet various market demands.

The company reported revenue of 55.65 crore in the year ended on March 31, 2024, against 31.75 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax was 8.22 crore in FY24 against 4.07 crore in FY23.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLamosaic India share price lists at 18% discount on NSE SME exchange

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

129.45
10:31 AM | 29 NOV 2024
6.3 (5.12%)

Adani Power share price

571.85
10:31 AM | 29 NOV 2024
11.65 (2.08%)

Tata Steel share price

144.10
10:31 AM | 29 NOV 2024
0.65 (0.45%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.25
10:31 AM | 29 NOV 2024
0.45 (0.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

5,038.25
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
141.8 (2.9%)

Laurus Labs share price

561.50
10:22 AM | 29 NOV 2024
10.05 (1.82%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

496.10
10:20 AM | 29 NOV 2024
7.65 (1.57%)

Karur Vysya Bank share price

240.60
10:22 AM | 29 NOV 2024
2.5 (1.05%)
More from 52 Week High

Creditaccess Grameen share price

916.05
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-70.9 (-7.18%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

359.10
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-14.5 (-3.88%)

Triveni Turbines share price

771.35
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-25.2 (-3.16%)

Inox Wind share price

187.90
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-5.85 (-3.02%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

268.75
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
17.2 (6.84%)

Piramal Pharma share price

261.70
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
16.1 (6.56%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,014.15
10:22 AM | 29 NOV 2024
45.7 (4.72%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.95
10:23 AM | 29 NOV 2024
5.8 (4.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,355.00-180.00
    Chennai
    77,361.00-180.00
    Delhi
    77,513.00-180.00
    Kolkata
    77,365.00-180.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.