Landmark Cars share lists at discount. Good opportunity to buy?3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- Landmark Cars shareholders can hold the stock for six month target of ₹660 per share
Landmark Cars share listed today on BSE and NSE at a discount of near 7 per cent. Landmark Cars share price opened at ₹471.30 apiece on BSE, around ₹31 below its upper price band of ₹506 per equity share. The scrip has further went down after weak listing and hit intraday low of ₹446.45 apiece on BSE, dipping to the tune of 10 per cent against its issue price. Landmark Cars share price is currently quoting ₹461.30 on BSE.
