Landmark Cars share lists at discount. Good opportunity to buy?

Advising fresh investors to take advantage of this discounted debut of Landmark Cars shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Landmark Cars have a retail car sales model where they sell high end cars made by Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. Sales of these cars are directly connected with the economy. As we are under stress of fresh wave of Covid, the stock is available at discounted price. Once, there is trend reversal on Dalal Street, this scrip may give strong upside move. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹397 and hold for six month target of ₹660."