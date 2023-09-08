Landmark Cars share price rallies 8% on dealership agreement with M&M1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Landmark Cars also said that it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Landmark Mobility Private Limited (LMPL) on September 4.
Landmark Cars share price rallied nearly 8% in early trade on Friday after the company signed a dealership agreement with Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). Landmark Cars shares jumped as much as 7.94% to ₹782.75 apiece on the BSE.
