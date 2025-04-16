Landmark Cars share price: Small-cap stock jumps 5% after strong Q4 business update

Landmark Cars share price jumped over 5% on Wednesday after the company announced strong revenue growth for the fourth quarter of FY25. The small-cap stock, Landmark Cars shares rallied as much as 5.82% to ₹440.45 apiece on the BSE.

The premium automobile retail chain, Landmark Cars reported total revenue from operations of ₹1,525 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, registering a growth of 17.31% from ₹1,300 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal year ending March 2025, the company’s revenue from operations increased 20.86% to ₹5,626 crore from ₹4,655 crore, year-on-year (YoY), the automotive retailer said in its provisional business update issued to stock exchanges on April 15.

The growth was primarily driven by vehicle sales, which increased 21.10% YoY to ₹1,257 crore in Q4FY25. The company registered 23.94% YoY growth in vehicle sales to ₹4,572 crore in FY25.

After-sales service, spare parts, and other related business segments grew 10.81% to ₹246 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹222 crore, YoY. In FY25, the total revenue in this segment increased by 10.47% YoY to ₹939 crore.

Pre-owned vehicle sales in Q4FY25 plunged 45% YoY to ₹22 crore and also declined 40.54% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“After undertaking rapid expansion during FY25, the company is now focussed on stabilising all new outlets. Deliveries began for multiple new models which were unveiled during the previous quarter. Notably amongst them, the new Mahindra BE6, XEV 9E and the BYD Sealion 7 started deliveries towards the end of March’25,” Landmark Cars said.

The company has opened 9 new workshops in FY25. Once the operations stabilize, it expects the service business to go back to its historic growth rate.

The operations for Mercedes-Benz Patna (Sales and Service) and the workshop for Kia Hyderabad will be operational in Q1FY26, it added. Landmark Cars operates as a retailer for various automotive brands, including Mercedes-Benz, which operates under an agency model where the company earns commission on each sale.

Landmark Cars Stock Price Trend Landmark Cars share price has gained 5% in one month, but the small-cap stock has declined 31% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Landmark Cars stock price has fallen 35% in six months. Over the past one year, Landmark Cars shares have dropped 44%.

At 10:40 AM, Landmark Cars shares were trading 2.85% higher at ₹428.05 apiece on the BSE.