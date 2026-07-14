Landmark Cars shares jump 17.5% to six-month high after record June-quarter sales

Shares of Landmark Cars surged 17.5% in Tuesday's trade (July 14) to hit a six-month high of ₹496.70, as investors cheered the company's strong June-quarter business update.
The company reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales, supported by robust growth in both its vehicle sales and after-sales businesses.
Revenue from operations, including agency sales, rose 22.47% year-on-year to ₹1,733 crore. Vehicle sales (including agency sales and pre-owned vehicle sales) increased 24.15% YoY to ₹1,465 crore, while revenue from after-sales services, spare parts and other businesses grew 14.04% to ₹268 crore, as per the exchange filing.
The auto retailer said the reported revenue includes sales generated under Mercedes-Benz's agency model, where customers place orders directly with Mercedes-Benz India Ltd. (MBIL). Under this arrangement, Landmark Cars earns a commission on each Mercedes-Benz vehicle sold through its dealerships.
Looking ahead, the company expects sales momentum to remain healthy, aided by the launch of several new models.
Deliveries of the Mercedes-Benz CLA, MG Majestor, and the new Renault Duster commenced during the June quarter. Additional launches from Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, and Kia are scheduled over the coming quarters, the company said.
It also said the supply of BYD vehicles improved during the June quarter and is expected to strengthen further in the current quarter.
Landmark Cars has been witnessing a steady recovery in recent months. The stock gained 15.4% in June, followed by another 10.2% so far in July, extending its rebound.
Despite the recent rally, the shares remain 27% below their recent peak of ₹662 and are still down 47.3% from their all-time high of ₹905.
The stock made its Dalal Street debut in December 2022 and enjoyed a strong rally through 2023 and much of 2024 before entering a prolonged correction that dragged it to an all-time low of ₹329.
On an annual basis, the stock delivered negative returns in each of the past three calendar years. However, the latest rally has helped it return to positive territory this year.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.