Landmark Cars shares make tepid debut as stock lists at discount to IPO issue price2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM IST
- Landmark Cars IPO got subscribed 3.06 times on the last day of subscription
Shares of Landmark Cars made their market debut on Friday with the stock listing at ₹471 apiece on the NSE, a discount of more than 7% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹506 per share. On the BSE, Landmark Cars shares started trading at ₹471 apiece.
