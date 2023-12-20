Large cap pharma stock hits 52-week high after US FDA conducts inspection at unit's subsidiary; do you own?
Aurobindo Pharma Share Price: The surge in share price came after the US Food and Drug Administration had conducted an inspection at a subsidiary of the pharma major earlier today.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were locked in at over four per cent upper circuit at ₹1,081.45 apiece on the BSE, hitting its new 52-week high mark on Wednesday, December 20. The surge in share price came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted an inspection at a subsidiary of the pharma major earlier today.
