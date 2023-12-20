Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were locked in at over four per cent upper circuit at ₹1,081.45 apiece on the BSE, hitting its new 52-week high mark on Wednesday, December 20. The surge in share price came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted an inspection at a subsidiary of the pharma major earlier today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

''The US FDA had conducted an inspection at the Unit IV, a Formulation manufacturing facility, of APL Healthcare Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Menakuru Village, Naidupeta Mandal, Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh, from September 13 to September 19, 2023,'' said Aurobindo Pharma in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

''The Unit has now received Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" ("VAI"),'' added the company in its exchange filing.

On Wednesday, shares of Aurobindo Pharma opened at ₹1037.10 and gained 4.27 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,081.45 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 0.01 per cent higher at ₹1,032.80 apiece on the BSE.

Last month, Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat asthma in children. Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, had received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, the Hyderabad-based drug firm had said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's Pulmicort Repsules Inhalation Suspension, it added. The product, indicated for the treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children of age 12 months to eight years, is expected to be launched in FY25, said Aurobindo Pharma. As per IQVIA data, the approved product has an estimated market size of $226.4 million for the 12 months ended September 2023.

