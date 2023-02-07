Large cap stock Astral declares 1:3 bonus shares, posts 15% revenue growth in Q3

Astral said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “Recommended issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:3, that is 1 (One) bonus equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 3 (Three) fully paid-up equity shares held, as on the record date, subject to approval of the Members of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, March 14, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 3 (Three) existing Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members, which is being obtained through Extra Ordinary General Meeting."