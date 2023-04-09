Large cap stock at a new 52-week-high level to pay 275% dividend soon, FII stake jump to 7.55% in Q32 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹71,976.80 Cr, ABB India Ltd. is a large cap company with operations in the industrial sector.
With a market valuation of ₹71,976.80 Cr, ABB India Ltd. is a large cap company with operations in the industrial sector. ABB is a cutting-edge technology leader with a wide range of products for the digital industry. Almost 26 locations throughout the subcontinent are home to the firm.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×