Large cap stock at a new 52-week-high level to pay 275% dividend soon, FII stake jump to 7.55% in Q3

By announcing the record date for dividend, the Board of Directors of ABB India said in a stock exchange filing that “The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend from April 28, 2023 to May 04, 2023 (both days inclusive) that may be declared at the 73rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if declared at the 73rd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched after May 04, 2023, to those Shareholders or their mandates whose names appear as Members in the Company/s Register of Members as holders of Equity Shares as at the end of the business hours on April 27, 2023 and in respect of shares held in electronic form, to whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on April 27, 2023 as per details to be furnished by National Securities Depository Ltd. and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd."

