JP Morgan’s Mookim seeks bright spots amid earnings lull in Indian markets
Abhinaba Saha 6 min read 19 May 2025, 11:09 AM IST
SummaryThe long search for standout large-cap stocks continues amid disappointing earnings, says Sanjay Mookim of J.P. Morgan
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Over the past 18-20 months, identifying large-cap top performers has been challenging amid elevated expectations and lacklustre earnings, according to Sanjay Mookim, head of India equity research at J.P. Morgan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less