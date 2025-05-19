JP Morgan’s Mookim seeks bright spots amid earnings lull in Indian markets

What are the positive levers for the Indian economy?

I believe urbanization is a slightly underappreciated and unexplored driver of the Indian economy. There is a significant degree of migration happening right now in all state capitals, and not just in top-tier metros like Delhi or Mumbai. This will likely boost and sustain consumption. Second, there is a lot of focus on manufacturing right now. Even though India’s manufacturing-to-GDP ratio has not actually improved for all the effort that has been exerted. I think this is more a theme that needs to be seen from the bottom up. With the trade war, more manufacturing will come to India. It has started with iPhones and electronics, opening up opportunities in specific sectors. Now it is up to those who are able to best capitalize on them.