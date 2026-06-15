Large-cap valuations have turned attractive, says PGIM India MF CIO

There has been a sharp change in market sentiment, from soaring optimism two years ago to severe pessimism now, driving foreign investors to pull money out of Indian stocks, said Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer (CIO), PGIM India Mutual Fund.
There has been a sharp change in market sentiment, from soaring optimism two years ago to severe pessimism now, driving foreign investors to pull money out of Indian stocks, said Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer (CIO), PGIM India Mutual Fund.
However, this negative sentiment has made Indian stocks, especially large-cap companies, look more attractive, he said in an interview with Mint.
However, this negative sentiment has made Indian stocks, especially large-cap companies, look more attractive, he said in an interview with Mint.
“As a result, India has reversed course to become an attractive country based on relative valuations compared to other emerging markets, with valuations now looking attractive especially in the large-cap space,"
In response to the West Asia crisis and recent market learnings, PGIM Mutual Fund has increased exposure to high-quality cyclical companies to 10-15%, alongside its structural growth bets.
He cautioned that stock investment horizons are shrinking, driven by recent short-term gains. This approach runs counter to equity investing. Investors, he said, must differentiate between short-term stock performance and underlying business performance.
Edited excerpts:
With the West Asia crisis disrupting markets this year, has your core philosophy changed, or are you frequently rejigging the portfolio?
Our core philosophy is to invest in high-quality, above-average growth companies at fair or discounted prices. We are long-term investors, so our portfolio turnover ratios remain well below the industry average. That approach hasn't changed. However, based on recent learnings, we have adapted by adding a small exposure-roughly 10-15%-of high-quality cyclical companies to complement our structural growth holdings.
You've traditionally described yourself as a growth investor. Does that thesis still hold today? Given how difficult it is to find growth in this market outside of a few isolated pockets, can you really stick to being a pure growth investor right now?
The core market issue today is shrinking investment horizons, driven by recent short-term gains. This is counterintuitive to equities, which inherently deliver uneven returns, often consolidating after periods that prepone or postpone future gains. To find growth, investors must separate short-term stock performance from actual business performance. On a macro big-picture basis, India is positioned to grow at a nominal rate of 10% to 11% over the medium to long term. In such an economy, identifying structural growth companies capable of compounding at greater than 12% per annum is not that difficult. While these strong business opportunities exist today, this thesis applies over an extended period rather than the on a myopic near-term basis. Ultimately, the overarching case for investing in India is her long-term growth story, which remains absolutely unchanged.
Given India's recent underperformance, its "anti-AI trade" label, and the more attractive valuations of its emerging market peers, how do you now position India in a global investment portfolio?
Two years ago, India commanded a significant premium while other emerging markets traded at deep discounts, making India a darling for foreign investors. Today, the pendulum has completely swung to the opposite extreme of fear and relative momentum selling, causing foreign investors to exit. As a result, India has reversed course to become an attractive country based on relative valuations compared to other emerging markets, with valuations now looking attractive especially in the large-cap space.
Given that heavy foreign selling no longer triggers the sharp market crashes seen pre-Covid, have foreign investors become structurally less important than domestic investors?
The answer depends on whether current domestic investment flows are truly structural. Since domestic shareholding has risen over the last six years while foreign ownership has fallen, foreign investors have clearly become less important, on a relative basis. Domestic investors are financially healthier, and this shift appears structural.
So, are domestic inflows genuinely structural? Market participants still debate whether SIPs can maintain their current pace or if a slowdown is imminent.
Whether SIP inflows will slow down depends on how a new generation of post-pandemic investors responds to a true market downturn. Over 85% of market inflows since 2020 came from new investors, during a one-way bull market where higher risk yielded higher rewards. This conditioned investors to double down on minor dips because the market always bounced back in this period. However, the market has only experienced minor corrections so far, that too mostly in large-caps; the mid- and small-cap segments—which attracted the bulk of recent domestic flows—have yet to see a material decline. The true acid test for whether these flows will persist or prove merely cyclical will occur when these investors face prolonged period of underperformance.
Since you brought up market caps, how are you currently categorizing large-, mid-, and small-caps from an investment perspective, and what kind of return potential do you see across all three categories?
Rather than the popular approach of segregating the market based on capitalization, a better differentiator can be seen through another approach where you segregate the market based on investment-grade securities versus junk-grade securities. We recently published a paper highlighting that over the past five years, junk-grade companies have significantly outperformed investment-grade companies on the equity side. To clarify, this is on the equity side, not the fixed-income side. We classify junk-grade equity companies using three distinct cutoff parameters, over the previous sixteen years of this study, while completely excluding banking, financial, insurance, and real estate companies from the entire list. First, we look at companies that have seen an average return on equity (ROE) lower than 5%, meaning they have not generated a good rate of return on their shareholder equity. Second, we look at companies with a poor debt-to-equity ratio that goes beyond 1.5 times. Third, we look at companies that have generated positive cash flows in less than 7 years out of the previous 10 years. When we measure the average performance of all such companies within a typical annual universe of top 1,000 companies by market cap, about 20%, or 200 companies, will fall into this junk-grade category.
And how do you classify investment grade companies?
For this study, anything not classified as junk is considered investment grade. Inspired by Charlie Munger’s mental model of inversion—focusing on where not to invest—we analyzed the performance of these junk-grade companies. The results were both surprising and shocking: while investment-grade companies delivered superior performance in almost every year between 2010 and 2020, junk-grade companies have meaningfully outperformed them over the last 5 to 6 years. The major conclusion is that instead of just looking at large, mid, and small-caps, we must evaluate opportunities through the lens of investment versus junk grade. While valuation excesses are heavily concentrated in junk mid-caps and small-caps, high-quality and high-growth mid- and small-caps are still available at attractive valuations relative to their growth potential.
Digging deeper into the paper, did any specific names on the junk-grade list surprise you?
Because we routinely scan the investment universe to exclude junk-grade companies, the list wasn't a major surprise to us. For instance, metal and mining companies have done exceptionally well recently due to enthusiasm for cyclicals, but their long-term wealth creation track record has historically been poor. While sectors like cement do contain a couple of stellar companies that consistently generated over 15% ROE for 20 years, they are exceptions among dozens of underperformers. The market has simply bid up cyclical commodity companies, whose temporary spikes in profitability quickly reverse when the business environment corrects. We want to caution investors to avoid this junk bubble; instead, optimistic investors can find clear opportunities in investment-grade mid-caps and small-caps. Furthermore, Indian large-caps are highly attractive, trading at a slight discount to their historical averages and looking reasonably valued both on an absolute basis and relative to global markets.