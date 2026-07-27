Alpha shifts: Large-caps lead for now, but Smids hold long-term promise

Large-cap stocks have been better at generating returns above the broader market, often referred to as alpha, a Mint analysis has found. It shows that 52% of Nifty 50 stocks hit their 52-week highs between January and June 2026, compared with 31% in the Nifty Midcap 100 and 27% in the Nifty Smallcap 250.
However, as domestic investors continue to drive the market while foreign investors remain net sellers, market participants believe a bigger, long-term return opportunity lies in well-selected small- and mid-cap (Smids) stocks rather than large-caps. The key, they say, is staying invested in quality Smids) over the long term.
“This is more a reflection of the dynamics of domestic institutional flows into equities,” said P. Krishnan, managing director & chief investment officer (CIO) - equity asset management, Spark Asset Management. The performance divergence across sectors and market-cap buckets has been driven by rotational interest, he said.