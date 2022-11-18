Large-cap CDGS stock declares 200% dividend, posted muted performance: Buy?

The management said “Looking at the current geo-political challenges across the globe especially in Europe, which is also our biggest market, there are strong headwinds. Despite these challenges during the quarter, the Company could deliver a good performance and registered sales volumes of 78,872 MT. The current situation in Europe continues to be challenging and thereby may have an effect on our performance in H2FY23. The demand pattern has been relatively better in North America however recession fears have impacted the growth rates. India continues to be stable supported by better economic environment backed by good monsoons."