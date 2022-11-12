Large-cap stock could hit a new 1-year-high in a target frame of 3 months: Buy?

On the NSE, the shares of Cummins India Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1,342.05 apiece, up by 0.09% from the previous close of ₹1,340.80. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 763,460 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 591,812 shares. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,380.00 on (07-November-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹842.00 on (29-November-2021), hence the target price of ₹1,555.00 set by brokerage if met would be a new 1-year high for the stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}