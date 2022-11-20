Large-cap stock declares ₹7 per share dividend, yield goes to 3.28%4 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 04:11 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹31,822.50 Cr, Petronet LNG Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the energy industry. One of the leading public limited corporations in the industry, Petronet LNG Limited operates in the Indian energy market. With a current nominal capacity of 17.5 MMTPA, it has built the nation's first LNG receiving and regasification facility in Dahej, Gujarat, and another terminal in Kochi, Kerala, with a notional capacity of 5 MMTPA. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the corporation has announced a dividend of Rs. 7 per share.