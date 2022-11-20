Large-cap stock declares 7 per share dividend, yield goes to 3.28%

The research analysts of the broking firm Motilal Oswal said “We remain positive on the gas story in India, which is set to clock a CAGR of 6–8% as per our gas demand-supply model, led by: a) development of new CGDs and b) higher consumption at fertilizer and refining/petchem plants. Total capex guidance for FY23-24 is at INR42.5b. The company would set up a petrochemical project wherein it would produce PDH-PP (capacity of 500ktpa) and another product as already guided. It is also setting up two new tanks at Dahej at a capex of INR12.5b by CY24E. About 39% of the project has been completed. A third jetty is coming up at Dahej with a capex of INR17b. FSRU on the East coast may cost the company INR15b along with a brownfield expansion of 5mmtpa at the Dahej terminal at a cost of INR6b (to be completed in phases by CY24E or early CY25E). The stock trades at 5.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value PLNG on a DCF basis to arrive at a fair value of INR297; maintain BUY."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}