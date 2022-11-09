Large-cap stock declares ₹850 per share dividend, PAT rises 65% in Q23 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 05:10 PM IST
A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹26,442.16 Cr, 3M India Ltd operates in a diversified industry. The company provides a selection of products for a diverse range of industries, including automotive, commercial solutions, communications, consumer goods, design and construction, electronics, energy, health care, manufacturing, safety, and transportation. Along with its Q2 results, the company also announced an interim (special) dividend of Rs. 850 per equity share having a face value of Rs. 10 for the financial year 2022–23.