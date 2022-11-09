Large-cap stock declares 850 per share dividend, PAT rises 65% in Q2

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “We would wish to inform that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., on November 9, 2022, the Board have inter-alia declared an Interim (Special) Dividend of Rs. 850/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2022-23 The Board of Directors have fixed November 22, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before December 9, 2022."